Attempted murder charge dropped; Cordova man pleads guilty to gun crime

An attempted murder charge has been dropped against Raheim Fuller, 26, of 219 Mockingbird Drive, Cordova.

Fuller pleaded guilty last month to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Fuller to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for 316 days and gave him credit for time served.

A grand jury indicted Fuller on his original charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Fuller faced an attempted murder charge, but prosecutors dismissed it due to lack of prosecutorial merit.

In other pleas:

• An 85-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.

Murphy sentenced Richard Singleton, of 120 Waterford Parkway, to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.

A grand jury indicted Singleton on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.

• Sharilyn R. Washington, 50, of 125 McGrande Drive, Neeses, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less.