Attempted murder charge dropped; Cordova man pleads guilty to gun crime

An attempted murder charge has been dropped against Raheim Fuller, 26, of 219 Mockingbird Drive, Cordova.
Fuller pleaded guilty last month to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Fuller to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for 316 days and gave him credit for time served.
A grand jury indicted Fuller on his original charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Fuller faced an attempted murder charge, but prosecutors dismissed it due to lack of prosecutorial merit.
In other pleas:
• An 85-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.
Murphy sentenced Richard Singleton, of 120 Waterford Parkway, to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.
A grand jury indicted Singleton on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.
• Sharilyn R. Washington, 50, of 125 McGrande Drive, Neeses, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less.
Murphy sentenced her to 30 days in jail. After she serves one day, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to probation for one year.
Murphy also ordered Washington to pay $1,473.88 to Lowe’s and work 60 hours of public service employment.
A grand jury indicted Washington on her original charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued less than $10,000.
• Ziheem Jaymar Singletary, 18, of 750 Majesty Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense, third-degree burglary.
Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to probation for two years.
She also ordered him to obtain his GED, attend Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps, undergo a mental health assessment and, if necessary, complete an anger management program.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-degree burglary.
• Melkeda Giriko Dowling, 49, of 905 Voorhees Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent, less than $10,000.
Murphy sentenced Dowling to prison for four years, suspended to two years of probation.
She also ordered him to pay restitution and continue with mental health care.
A grand jury indicted Dowling on his original charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, more than $10,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.