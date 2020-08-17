Assaults reported in Calhoun County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

On Aug. 4, a Columbia woman reported that a St. Matthews man had attacked her after getting angry at her during a game.

She said he repeatedly struck her about her head and tried to choke her. She left the residence and he pursued her outside and knocked her to the ground and again choked her. She was able to get away and call the police.

A deputy reported that the woman had scratches and bruises with clothing in disarray. She had bruises and scratches around her neck and scratches that were consistent with being thrown to the ground.

EMS transported her to Lexington Medical Center for treatment. The officers went to arrest the suspect but could not locate him.

In an unrelated incident on Aug. 9, a St. Matthews woman reported that she was assaulted by a Swansea woman. The victim said that the suspect was a friend who posted a Facebook comment that accused the victim of "pet neglect.”

After words were exchanged in the victim’s yard, the victim said that the suspect grabbed her hair and they were "wrestling" in the yard. The victim refused medical help.

The victim’s daughter said she had seen the incident. A deputy issued a no trespass order for the suspect.

