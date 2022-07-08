Armed stranger steals man’s car, phone in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An armed stranger robbed a Gadsden man of his car and phone around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident happened at a location on Helping Hands Drive in Orangeburg.

The man said he only knew the stranger from Facebook and they’d decided to meet somewhere to “smoke and chill,” the report states.

When the Gadsden man picked up the stranger, the stranger was holding a rifle with a red bandana tied to it.

The stranger asked the Gadsden man, “Does it look like I’ve ever killed somebody? Have you ever killed anybody? Are you afraid to die?”

The Gadsden man was uncomfortable and was ready to drop the stranger off somewhere, the report states.

The stranger then began begging to drive, but the Gadsden man told him no.

The stranger told the Gadsden man that he was going to crawl from the passenger seat into the driver’s seat and told the Gadsden man he needed to get out of the car.

When the car stopped, the Gadsden man got out and heard the doors lock behind him.

He said the stranger pointed the rifle at him and demanded that he give him his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the password to access it.

The stranger also told the Gadsden man to walk away.

The stranger got away with the Gadsden man’s phone and the 2006 Nissan Altima the man drove. The car belongs to a family member of the Gadsden man.

The value of the stolen car and phone is $8,700.

Anyone with information on the theft should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.