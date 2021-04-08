Armed robber grabs cash in Eutawville

A man suspected of robbing a Eutawville gas station early Thursday morning remains on the run, according to Eutawville Police Chief Frankie Thompson.

Thompson said around 3:30 a.m., a man entered the HotSpot located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway brandishing an AR-style pistol.

Thompson said the suspected gunman wore all black – including a black ski mask – and a green backpack.

The gunman demanded the clerk hand over money, he said.

He noted the gunman then grabbed money out of the cash register and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the ordeal, which was captured on the store’s surveillance video system, he said.

Thompson said the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division assisted early in the investigation.

He said SLED agents brought a bloodhound to try to track the gunman’s direction of travel and that led investigators to a Saginaw Drive residence.

Thompson said officers spoke with the resident and determined the gunman hadn’t been there.