Armed pizza deliverer stops would-be car thief in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A pistol-packing Papa John’s pizza deliverer stopped a would-be car thief while making a delivery at a Baugh Street residence in Orangeburg just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.
The pizza deliverer reported that a male attempted to drive away in his vehicle.
The pizza deliverer drew his legally owned and carried pistol and ordered the male to exit his vehicle, the report states.
The male ran away from the scene.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2020 silver Toyota Camry that was parked at the Vance Convenience Store, located at 1064 Lodge Hall Street, around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The driver told deputies that he was inside of the store with the car keys in his possession, according to an incident report.
He reported that he left the car unsecured but with the engine off.
The value of the car is $30,000. The car belonged to the driver’s mother.
• Someone stole a 2003 silver Dodge Durango from a Dusty Trail Drive residence in North on Sunday.
The Durango owner told deputies he likely left the keys inside of the vehicle, according to an incident report.
The Durango has a Clemson magnet on the rear and the license plate bears a bronze star, indicating military service.
The Durango is valued at $6,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone fired a gun three times at the Orangeburg Manor apartment complex, located at 1120 Wolfe Trail, around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
A woman reported the shooter called the name of one of her family members.
Neither she nor her household members saw the shooting, but someone posted a video of it on Snapchat and tagged “Orangeburg Manor” in the video, the report said.
She showed police the video which allegedly depicts a man shooting a weapon from a vehicle at the apartment complex.
In an unrelated report, a legal representative for a man who has Alzheimer’s disease and other mental concerns reported that someone stole the man’s checkbook from his mailbox in Eutawville and wrote checks totaling $14,000, according to an incident report. The person reported that $7,175 of the total was stolen in Orangeburg.
The theft allegedly began around March 1, the reports state.
