Armed pizza deliverer stops would-be car thief in Orangeburg

The Durango has a Clemson magnet on the rear and the license plate bears a bronze star, indicating military service.

The Durango is valued at $6,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone fired a gun three times at the Orangeburg Manor apartment complex, located at 1120 Wolfe Trail, around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

A woman reported the shooter called the name of one of her family members.

Neither she nor her household members saw the shooting, but someone posted a video of it on Snapchat and tagged “Orangeburg Manor” in the video, the report said.

She showed police the video which allegedly depicts a man shooting a weapon from a vehicle at the apartment complex.

In an unrelated report, a legal representative for a man who has Alzheimer’s disease and other mental concerns reported that someone stole the man’s checkbook from his mailbox in Eutawville and wrote checks totaling $14,000, according to an incident report. The person reported that $7,175 of the total was stolen in Orangeburg.

The theft allegedly began around March 1, the reports state.

