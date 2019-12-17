Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman says she was threatened by two armed men at 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Dellwood Drive woman said she arrived home from work and picked up trash in her yard.
Two strangers approached her with firearms.
The men told her not to move or they would blow her brains out, the report states.
She told deputies that her back was turned toward the men, but she could see red laser lights in front of her.
One of the men moved within her line of sight. He wore a ski mask, red hoodie and blue jeans.
He pointed a handgun at her, she said.
Then one of the men said that they had the wrong person.
She turned around and one of the men said, “My bad, we got the wrong person. We are trying to hit licks tonight.”
In other reports:
• A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained during a dispute in Bowman, according to an incident report.
The woman reported Monday night that she and the man were arguing about property when he allegedly, “pulled her out the car onto the ground, causing her hip to hurt.” the report states.
A deputy noted the woman appeared to be “under the influence of some type of controlled substance,” the report said.
The man claimed the woman started a verbal dispute and tried to stop him from leaving the residence.
He alleged that the woman used a set of brass knuckles to hit him, which cause his tooth to fall out.
A deputy didn’t see any blood around the man’s tooth.
The man told deputies that he didn’t want the woman to get into any trouble and he declined pressing charges, the report said.
• An Orangeburg County Detention Center officer says an inmate doused him with urine at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
The officer said he was in the lockdown pod passing out food trays when one of the inmates tossed a liquid at him through the opening near the cell door.
The officer and a deputy agreed the liquid smelled like urine.
A deputy then attempted to speak with the inmate, but the shift supervisor said the inmate was on lockdown because “of his irate behavior,” the report states.
The supervisor reported the inmate said that if an officer comes to his cell, he will douse them with urine.
Another correctional officer said they would have to put in another order for food trays due to the urine making contact with the food trays the assaulted correctional officer was distributing.
The correctional officer went to the Regional Medical Center to be tested for any transmitted diseases.
• A Cope man reported Monday that someone stole his 16-foot by 12-foot enclosed pull-behind trailer from a Wayside Drive location in Orangeburg.
He told deputies that he’d parked it in front of the residence and locked the nose of the trailer, but someone cut the lock.
The trailer is valued at $6,000.
