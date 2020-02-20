Armed man robs Eutawville gas station

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An armed man robbed the Hot Spot gas station in Eutawville at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The clerk was mopping the floor when the robber entered the Old Number Six Highway store.

The robber, who was carrying a handgun, said, “Hurry up, give me all the money out of the register.”

While the clerk initially thought the holdup was a trick, he realized it wasn’t and handed over the money.

The armed robber fled the area on foot toward the town limits.

The clerk described the armed robber as a black male standing about 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 150 pounds and wearing a black ski mask and a glove.

In other reports:

• The athletic director at Orangeburg Christian Academy, located on Joe Jeffords Highway, called deputies Wednesday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from the school’s activity bus, a 2000 Chevrolet.

The estimated damage to the bus is $700.