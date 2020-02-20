Armed man robs Eutawville gas station

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An armed man robbed the Hot Spot gas station in Eutawville at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The clerk was mopping the floor when the robber entered the Old Number Six Highway store.
The robber, who was carrying a handgun, said, “Hurry up, give me all the money out of the register.”
While the clerk initially thought the holdup was a trick, he realized it wasn’t and handed over the money.
The armed robber fled the area on foot toward the town limits.
The clerk described the armed robber as a black male standing about 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 150 pounds and wearing a black ski mask and a glove.
In other reports:
• The athletic director at Orangeburg Christian Academy, located on Joe Jeffords Highway, called deputies Wednesday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from the school’s activity bus, a 2000 Chevrolet.
The estimated damage to the bus is $700.
• Someone entered two unlocked vehicles on Rambling Ridge Road late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to an incident report.
The owner of a 2018 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee said the thief took $500 in cash and a black Walther PK380 handgun.
The value of the stolen items is $879.
Another resident reported that someone entered her unlocked 2003 black Chevrolet Trailblazer, but didn’t appear to take anything.
A neighbor told deputies she saw an unfamiliar male walking up the driveways of both residents between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Another neighbor said the male drove a red Dodge hatchback.
