Apartment, car shot in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Bullets hit an apartment and car around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Two people were inside an apartment at 406 Malibu Drive when they heard gunfire. They went to the floor and waited until the gunfire stopped.

A bullet struck the exterior of the apartment.

Another tenant said he was walking from his apartment to his car when he heard gunfire.

He saw a person running backwards on Park Street while shooting in the direction of Green Street.

A bullet struck the man’s windshield and exited the roof, the report states.

An officer searching the area for shell casings found a 9 mm Luger next to a fence on Park Street.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

In other reports:

• A man robbed a cashier of $125 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He indicated he had a gun during the robbery, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred at Los Tres Potrillos, located at 1500 Wingate Street.

A cashier reported that a man wearing a camouflage jacket and a blue face mask came into the store twice.

The first time he was in the store, another customer was also there.

During the man’s second visit, no other customers were present, the report states.

The man clasped his jacket and made a motion as though he had a gun in his possession, the report states.

The man demanded the keys to the cash register and the cashier’s personal vehicle.

She refused to give him the keys to her personal vehicle, the report states.

The man kept yelling for her to go outside.

The man allegedly stole cash from the register and then fled.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office used one of its dogs to attempt to track the man, but it wasn’t successful.

• Someone stole a 9 mm Glock 19 Gen 5 from a Dodge Journey that was parked on Ellis Avenue.

The theft was discovered and reported on Tuesday morning.

The gun owner isn’t sure if the vehicle was locked.

The gun is valued at $600.