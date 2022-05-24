Answers sought in weekend shooting; Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office releases video

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Dodge Ram truck that may be connected to a shooting that left two people injured, according to Capt. Jimmy Orso.

Orso said the truck may have bullet damage on the passenger’s side.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Cameron Road, near Cameron.

Two vehicles left a club and were traveling toward Orangeburg when shots were exchanged, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Someone found a green Honda Accord in the road and called the sheriff’s office. There was blood on the pavement and inside of the car.

The Accord had damage from bullets on the driver’s side. In addition, the bumper was damaged, the driver’s side front tire was shredded to the rim and the driver’s side rear tire was flat, according to an incident report.

The Accord’s rear passenger seat, center console and both front seats were stained with blood, the report states.

There were also bullet holes in the rear passenger seat and front passenger headrest.

A dispatcher radioed to a deputy that two males arrived at the Regional Medical Center. Both of the males had gunshot wounds and one of the males was in critical condition, the report states.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

