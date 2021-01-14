Answers sought in triple homicide; reward offered for information in Bowman shooting

Authorities are asking the public to help them find out who shot and killed three people at a Bowman party on May 26, 2020.
“We desperately want to help bring answers to the families who lost their loved ones and hold those individuals who committed these murders accountable,” S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said Thursday.
“Austin Lee Benjamin, Altonio Jaquan Smith and Malik Kevon Glover deserve justice and we need the community’s assistance to ensure that happens,” he said.
The shooting occurred during a private party held near the intersection of Rail and Dibble Streets, just a couple of blocks behind the 7000 area of Charleston Highway.
One person died at the scene.
Medics flew another person to Trident Regional Medical Center in North Charleston, where he died.
And someone attempted to drive the third victim to the hospital, but he died in the vehicle at Bethune-Bowman PreK-12 School.
The three people who died were Benjamin, 17, of Mosley Street in Orangeburg; Smith, 19, of Stable Farm Road, St. Matthews and Glover, 24, of Elder Branch Road, Cordova.
Five other people sustained injuries.
According to a flyer distributed by SLED on Thursday, “It is believed that people in the community have information about this incident, but are hesitant to come forward due to fear of reprisal.”
If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A cash reward of up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.
“Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crimestoppers,” Crosby said.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.