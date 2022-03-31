Answers sought in Holly Hill shooting

A man is receiving medical treatment following a shooting and crash near Holly Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the 9500 block of Old State Road, near Boyer Road, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The driver of a vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to his forehead and then crashed into a ditch.

The driver told Holly Hill Police officers he didn’t know who shot him. The town’s officers were first to respond to the scene.

The man’s vehicle had multiple bullet holes, the report states.

A private ambulance transported the driver to a hospital for treatment.

A witness told deputies he didn’t see the shooting incident, but saw the driver’s vehicle crash into a ditch.

The witness also reported seeing a brown sedan turning on Boyer Road moments after the incident, the report states.

Anyone with Information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

