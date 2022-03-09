Answers sought in death; family mourns man killed in New Orleans

Brandon Bovain, his girlfriend and one of his brothers left Orangeburg to attend Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 25.

Brandon, a 33-year-old father, didn’t make it home alive.

His brothers are hoping someone will be able to give New Orleans investigators the clues they need to apprehend the person responsible for killing Brandon.

“He was just an all-around good person. He looked out for people and if he had it, he was willing to give,” James Bovain said of his slain brother.

“Dwelling in the sadness isn’t going to change anything,” he said. “We hope for a speedy capture of those who are responsible.”

“Who do we blame for Brandon’s death?” Bovain asked.

Brandon, his girlfriend and his brother Keath Brown decided at the last minute to leave for New Orleans to attend Mardi Gras for the first time, Bovain said.

The trio arrived at a motel and began the check-in process.

Bovain said the girlfriend thought she’d left her phone in the car, so Brandon went to get it for her.

Brown heard a gunshot and went to check on his brother, Bovain said.

The driver’s door was open and Brown saw his brother slumped over.

Brown called 911 at 9:10 p.m., according to a New Orleans Police Department incident report, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

As officers arrived, Brown waved them over to his brother.

He used a white towel to stop the bleeding from his brother’s head, the incident report states.

Officers found Brandon unresponsive and notified EMS.

EMS arrived, removed Brandon from the Versa and began chest compressions as they rushed him to the University Medical Center of New Orleans.

A doctor declared him dead at 9:36 p.m.

Bovain said the three had planned to return to Orangeburg the next day.

A week after Brandon Bovain’s shooting death, his family held a balloon-release event in an Orangeburg park to honor his memory.

The day after that, the family gathered again for his memorial service at J.P. Holley Funeral Home in Columbia.

Bovain said Brandon loved his family, especially his 3-year-old son, Brycen.

Brycen doesn’t fully understand why he’s no longer able to speak to his daddy, Bovain said.

Bovain also said Brandon loved fashion and keeping up with the latest shoe trends.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported on March 4 that investigators are looking for a newer-model white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, that fled the scene following the shooting.

Homicide detective Christopher Puccio is in charge of the investigation and may be called at 504-658-5300. Anyone with information about Brandon’s death may also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or 877-903-7867.

