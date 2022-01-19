Animals seized from farm; North couple charged with ill treatment

Two North residents are charged with ill treatment of animals, torture, after Orangeburg County officials seized 71 animals from their farm in November.

Eugene Clifford Bragg II, 60, and Eslin Ricanne Bragg, 37, of Woodhaven Street, turned themselves in prior to their Wednesday afternoon bond hearing before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday.

They are each facing 10 felony counts of ill treatment of animals, torture.

Orangeburg County Public Works officials went to their farm on Nov. 15, 2021, concerning the burial of a dead cow.

The following day, an Orangeburg County Codes Enforcement officer visited the farm for a welfare check, Orangeburg County Codes Enforcement Officer Mernard Clarkson said.

He said the officer reported seeing “several calves that appeared to be under conditions that warranted additional care.”

The officer asked the Braggs if they would relinquish the animals, but they declined, Clarkson said.

On Nov. 17, a codes enforcement officer and a veterinarian visited the farm.

Clarkson said, “Several animals were already deceased” and others had to be euthanized at the site.

In total, officials seized 71 animals from the farm, including the ones that already died or had to be euthanized, Clarkson said.

The couple’s attorney, Skyler Hutto, told the court they’d been in contact with a veterinarian on Oct. 18, 2021, concerning a treatment plan for the parasitic infections the animals got from soil.

Clarkson noted throughout the investigation Hutto and the couple have given “total cooperation.”

Clarkson asked the court to consider setting a personal recognizance bond on the couple.

Clariday set the couple’s bond at $10,000 each, but released them on personal recognizance.

Neither of the Braggs have a criminal record.

If convicted, each faces up to five years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.