Aiken man charged in Denmark shooting

A 21-year-old Aiken man is facing four counts of attempted murder in June 15 shooting in Denmark.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants accuse Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, of 356 Morgan Street, of physically injuring three men – ages 20, 21 and 24 – and firing at a 25-year-old man.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich announced on Monday that the agency took Sharpe into custody on July 6.

Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes previously said the shooting occurred on Plum Alley around 5:14 p.m.

Warrants allege Sharpe was armed at the side of a residence while a second unnamed gunman knocked on the door.

When someone in the house opened the door, Sharpe and the unnamed gunman allegedly opened fire, striking the three men and nearly striking another.

The incident was recorded on video surveillance, warrants say.

Witnesses also provided information to law enforcement about the suspected shooters.

SLED redacted the portion of the warrants containing the name of the other suspected shooter.

Sharpe was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

If Sharpe is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of attempted murder.