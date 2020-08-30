Aiken man arrested for panhandling

Bamberg Police Department
Officers were dispatched to Enmarket #868 on Aug. 13 in reference to a panhandler who had been at that location since 8 a.m., asking people for money and cigarettes.
When officers arrived, they noticed a subject outside the store fitting that description. The officers approached the subject and asked for his ID, and the subject stated he didn’t have it on him. An officer asked his name and date of birth which he gave them. The officer then asked him how old he was. The subject thought about it and then gave a number. The officer detained the subject because the age he gave did not match the date of birth he gave.
The subject denied asking people for money and cigarettes when the officer inquired about the allegations. He also denied the store telling him to leave when the officer asked about that as well. The subject claimed that someone had pulled into the business and given him $5 without him asking for it. The officer noticed the subject was standing where the store’s security cameras were unable to see him.
The other officer went inside the store and spoke with the complainant and asked her what happened. The complainant stated that they had asked him to leave and that he could not sit outside the store. She also told the officer a woman had come inside and told her the subject was asking people for money. The complainant said the subject had asked her for a cigarette. The complainant added that the subject got “nasty” with her.
The officer left from inside the store and went back out to the subject and advised him he was under arrest. He was charged with panhandling and trespass after notice and taken to jail.
In other reports:
• On Aug. 12, an officer responded to a convenience store in reference to a subject loitering. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a subject sitting against the building outside with an open beer container in his hand. The subject had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.
The officer removed the beer and poured it out and instructed the subject to go home. The subject left the store premises and walked down McGee Street. A short time later, the officer observed the subject sitting on the ground beside the Cheese and Cracker Box. The officer spoke with the subject, and the subject’s speech was slurred.
The officer then placed the subject under arrest for disorderly conduct, open container and drinking in public.
• Officers were dispatched to the Relax Inn on Aug. 13 in reference to a fight. Officers were updated that a female had been struck in the head with a bottle. Upon arrival, a male and female were arguing.
The male was trying to calm the female down. A witness at the location said that the female was the one causing the problems. There were no visible injuries on anyone suggesting a fight took place or anyone hit with a bottle. The friends of the female subject stated they were trying to get her to calm down.
The subject was told by an officer multiple times to sit down while they tried to figure out the problem. The subject asked multiple times to be locked up. The subject stood up again, and an officer asked her to perform a sobriety test. The subject failed the test, was placed under arrest for public disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
