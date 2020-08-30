Aiken man arrested for panhandling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg Police Department

Officers were dispatched to Enmarket #868 on Aug. 13 in reference to a panhandler who had been at that location since 8 a.m., asking people for money and cigarettes.

When officers arrived, they noticed a subject outside the store fitting that description. The officers approached the subject and asked for his ID, and the subject stated he didn’t have it on him. An officer asked his name and date of birth which he gave them. The officer then asked him how old he was. The subject thought about it and then gave a number. The officer detained the subject because the age he gave did not match the date of birth he gave.

The subject denied asking people for money and cigarettes when the officer inquired about the allegations. He also denied the store telling him to leave when the officer asked about that as well. The subject claimed that someone had pulled into the business and given him $5 without him asking for it. The officer noticed the subject was standing where the store’s security cameras were unable to see him.