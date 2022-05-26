AG: Victim can’t appeal sentence; Pascoe: Other reviews of Turner cases continue

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the victim of an assault doesn’t have a right to appeal the perpetrator’s sentence under the state’s laws.

Wilson’s office filed a motion Monday asking the S.C. Court of Appeals to dismiss an appeal filed by S.C. Victim’s Assistance Network legal director Sarah Ford.

SCVAN represents the victim in the case against 19-year-old Bowen Gray Turner.

The Attorney General’s motion explained that state law doesn’t provide victims with any rights in the appeals process.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said, “I am not surprised by the Attorney General’s motion. Quite frankly, it is the right thing to do under our law.

“However, it’s important to note that the filing to dismiss has no bearing on the defendant’s current charges, his possible probation violation, the state’s motion to hold the bonding company accountable for bond violations, or the Second Circuit’s decision-making on the Bamberg charge.”

Ford filed the appeal on April 18, claiming she wasn’t allowed to argue motions prior to Turner’s plea hearing on April 8.

Turner was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but pleaded guilty instead to first-degree assault and battery in an Orangeburg County case.

He was sentenced to five years of probation in the Orangeburg County case. He’s not required to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation during those five years.

If the S.C. Court of Appeals dismisses Ford’s appeal, it won’t be heard by the court.

Turner was also accused of raping a different female on Oct. 7, 2018 in Bamberg County. The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dismissed Turner’s charge after his accuser, Dallas Stoller, died of a self-inflicted wound on Nov. 14, 2021.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office has said it’s reviewing the decision to drop the Bamberg County charge.

This week, Ford asked Wilson’s office to review the handling of Turner’s cases, including the dismissal of the Bamberg County charge.

“I’m proud of the work we have done in challenging the enforcement of victims’ rights and will continue to do so,” Ford said.

Turner’s attorney, Sen. Brad Hutto, didn’t have any comments about Wilson’s motion to dismiss Ford’s appeal.

Turner is currently housed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on charges of public disorderly conduct, probation violation, threatening the life of a public official and minor consumption of alcohol stemming from a May 8 incident.

Turner’s first appearance in General Sessions court on the charges is scheduled for July 25.

