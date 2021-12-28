AG seeks death penalty for Orangeburg contract killer; court asked to reinstate sentence

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to send contract killer Sammie Louis Stokes back to death row.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a petition with the court on Dec. 21, asking that it reinstate Stokes’ death sentence.

The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the Orangeburg County man’s death penalty back in August after his lawyers argued the jury should’ve been told about his traumatic childhood.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office requested the U.S. Supreme Court keep Stokes on death row, but Chief Justice John Roberts denied the request last month.

On Dec. 21, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court stating that the majority of appeals court judges erred when they made their decision four months ago.

The majority consisted of two of three judges. One judge wrote a dissent.

In petition, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office said the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals “committed multiple errors that warrants this Court’s review.”

According to the petition, the Appeals Court:

• Refused to properly consider evidence of a second murder Stokes committed and the “horrific circumstances” of the crime.

• Didn’t take into consideration the downside of introducing evidence about bad upbringing.

• Diminished the substantial burden to prove there would’ve been a reasonable probability of a different outcome by introducing mitigating factors that would’ve made a difference, even when there was plenty of evidence.

• Erred in assessing the performance of Stokes’ trial and collateral attorneys.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office also stated, “Most of Stokes’s case is founded on a federal evidentiary hearing that should’ve never been held” pending the outcome of the Shinn vs. Ramirez case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court allows the appeals court ruling to stand, the 1st Judicial Circuit is allowed to hold another sentencing hearing for Stokes by Oct. 22, 2022. If the state doesn’t hold a sentencing hearing by Oct. 22, 2022, Stokes will continue serving a life sentence.

Stokes raped, tortured and murdered Connie Lee Snipes, 21, of Bamberg, on May 22, 1998 in Branchville.

According to U.S. Court documents, Patti Syphrett, then 42, hired Stokes to kill Snipes, who was her daughter-in-law, for $2,000.

At 9:30 p.m., Syphrett and Snipes picked up Stokes at a pawn shop.

The three then went to Branchville and picked up Norris Martin, court documents say.

“The four of them then drove down a dirt road in Branchville and stopped. Syphrett remained in the car while Stokes, Martin and Snipes walked into the woods. When they got into the woods, Stokes told Snipes, ‘Baby, I’m sorry, but it’s you that Patti wants dead …’” court documents said.

Martin, then 37, testified that Stokes forced him, at gunpoint, to engage in a sex act with Snipes.

Then Stokes engaged in a sex act with Snipes.

Stokes then stabbed Snipes multiple times.

Stokes and Martin each shot Snipes once in the head and dragged her body into the woods, where Stokes continued to mutilate her body.

A farmer discovered Snipes’ body on May 27.

Days after Snipes’ murder, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted to serve a warrant to Syphrett at her Rivelon Road home in Orangeburg. There investigators made a gruesome discovery: Douglas Ferguson, 24, was found dead under a blanket.

He died due to suffocation after Syphrett and Stokes bound him with duct tape, including his nose and mouth.

Martin reached a plea deal with prosecutors and received a life sentence.

Syphrett was also found guilty of conspiracy and murder and received a life sentence.

Stokes was 31 when he killed Snipes and Ferguson. He’s now 54.

His lawyers believe that if the jury knew details of Stokes’ childhood, they likely would’ve sentenced him to life in prison instead of death.

Neither Stokes’ lawyers nor the S.C. Attorney General’s Office would comment about the pending litigation in the case.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

