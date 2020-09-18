After body found in North, Pelion man faces murder charge

A Pelion man is facing a murder charge after authorities discovered a man’s body on a Dragstrip Road property in North on Sept. 11.
On Thursday, Lexington County sheriff’s deputies served William David House, 33, of 121 Jackson St., with a warrant for murder. House was already at the Lexington County Detention Center after deputies arrested him on Sept.10 on an unrelated magistrate-level charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
He’s also facing the charge of obstruction of justice.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “The twists and turns of the case led us to North, South Carolina, where this became a joint investigation with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office and SLED.”
“The man’s remains and truck were found in North after House moved the victim a second time from Bushberry Road,” Koon added.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lexington County investigators in executing a search warrant at 2616 Dragstrip Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
An OCSO incident report states of the Lexington County probe, “It was through their investigation and evidence located at the scene that human remains were disposed of at the location.”
Koon alleges that House shot the man to death.
House claims it was self-defense, according to Koon.
“Detectives have determined House and the victim were fighting in front of a Pelion Road home when House shot the man in what he describes as self-defense,” he said.
House never reached out to law enforcement or rendered aid to the man, according to Koon.
The man’s body has not been positively identified, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
Orangeburg County deputies first became involved in the case on Sept. 9, according to an incident report.
That’s when a tow truck driver called Orangeburg County dispatch to alert them that an acquaintance asked him to tow a burned vehicle that was in the middle of the 1200 block of Yale Street.
Deputies discovered a 1996 GMC Sierra in the middle of a dirt road.
The VIN plate, also known as the vehicle identification number, on the dashboard was completely destroyed, however, a legible VIN plate was available on the door.
Dispatchers told deputies that the LCSD was seeking the vehicle because it was associated with a missing person’s case.
More charges are expected in the case.
If House is convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.
