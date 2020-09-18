After body found in North, Pelion man faces murder charge

Koon alleges that House shot the man to death.

House claims it was self-defense, according to Koon.

“Detectives have determined House and the victim were fighting in front of a Pelion Road home when House shot the man in what he describes as self-defense,” he said.

House never reached out to law enforcement or rendered aid to the man, according to Koon.

The man’s body has not been positively identified, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Orangeburg County deputies first became involved in the case on Sept. 9, according to an incident report.

That’s when a tow truck driver called Orangeburg County dispatch to alert them that an acquaintance asked him to tow a burned vehicle that was in the middle of the 1200 block of Yale Street.

Deputies discovered a 1996 GMC Sierra in the middle of a dirt road.

The VIN plate, also known as the vehicle identification number, on the dashboard was completely destroyed, however, a legible VIN plate was available on the door.