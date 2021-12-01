Accused Orangeburg hospital shooter sentenced to 7 years on gun charge; brother gets home detention for buying weapon

The Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill a Regional Medical Center employee will serve seven years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Abrian Dayquan Sabb, 26, to federal prison for seven years on Wednesday. The sentence is to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The Casa Court man pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

As part of his plea agreement, Sabb forfeited an Anderson Manufacturing, AM-15, .223/5.56 caliber rifle, with a high-capacity magazine, along with miscellaneous rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

His brother, Darius Sabb, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2019 to conspiracy to make a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm.

Lewis sentenced him on Wednesday to three years of probation, including 180 days of home detention and GPS monitoring.

A federal indictment claims Abrian Sabb was armed with the weapon at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2019 when he allegedly entered RMC’s emergency department and began shooting down the hall. A bullet struck an RMC employee in the chest, causing serious bodily injuries.

When Darius Barnard Sabb, 23, of Orangeburg and Georgetown, learned about the incident, he went to local law enforcement and told them he’d purchased the firearm for Abrian Sabb, according to the U.S Attorney General’s Office.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office took Abrian Sabb into custody at the scene and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office also charged him with an additional count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

Those local charges remain pending.

According to federal court documents, Abrian Sabb’s prison term is to “run concurrently to the anticipated state charges in Orangeburg County.”

Federal authorities had also charged Abrian Sabb with criminal conspiracy, but prosecutors dismissed the charge.

The day before the hospital shooting, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic incident at Abrian Sabb’s home. As a result, the agency confiscated a handgun from him.

Later that day, Abrian Sabb asked his brother, Darius Sabb, “to go with him to a local firearms dealer to purchase him another firearm,” according to the indictment.

The brothers went to Phillip’s Sporting Goods in Orangeburg, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney General’s Office claims, “Abrian Sabb provided his brother money and requested that he buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition for him.

“Darius Sabb falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form attesting that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it.”

In addition to the AM-15, Darius Sabb also purchased approximately 100 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition, according to the indictment.

When Darius Sabb left Phillip’s Sporting Goods, he “immediately transferred ownership of the firearm and ammunition” to Abrian Sabb, the indictment states.

Later in the day, Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend called Darius Sabb and complained about him purchasing the firearm. She indicated she was fearful, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The girlfriend confiscated the rifle and gave it to a Casa Court neighbor for safekeeping, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The neighbor told a deputy that around 8:40 a.m. on April 10, she heard someone ring her doorbell.

When she asked the person to identify himself, he said, “Six!”

She told him to wait because she was preparing to go to school.

At that moment, Abrian Sabb allegedly forced his way into her home, the report states.

The neighbor claimed Abrian Sabb found the firearm, loaded it, fired it two or three times inside the residence and then left, the report said.

Another neighbor reportedly saw “a very big male get out of a truck” and kick in the woman’s door.

Less than 10 minutes after his neighbor reported the break-in, Abrian Sabb allegedly fired the weapon at the hospital.

After deputies arrested him at RMC, Abrian Sabb told investigators that he’d been “having trouble” with schizophrenia and needed his medication.

Federal court documents show that he underwent a psychiatric evaluation and sanity test. The results are sealed.

Abrian Sabb told investigators he sought treatment at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center following an altercation with his girlfriend on Tuesday, April 9. The staff told him to return later in the week.

He and his girlfriend decided to go to RMC on Wednesday, April 10. After arriving at RMC, staff took a blood sample.

Abrian Sabb reportedly became mad and left his girlfriend at the hospital.

Abrian Sabb allegedly told deputies that he went to a friend’s house where he forced the door open, found his semi-automatic rifle and returned to RMC.

Since the shooting incident, RMC has taken measures to improve security.

The firearm charges were the result of an investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey D. Haynes prosecuted the federal case.

