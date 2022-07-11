Accused O-W shooter indicted, named

An Orangeburg County grand jury indicted a now 15-year-old for allegedly shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

First Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott announced the indictments before Circuit Judge Roger Young on Monday afternoon.

Kemondre Altroy Glover, who was 14 at the time of the incident, didn’t appear in court. He will turn 16 in November.

Glover’s attorney, Joshua Koger Jr., waived the teen’s court appearance and requested his bond hearing take place at a later date.

Glover is facing three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carrying a weapon on school campus.

In April, Family Court Judge Anne Gue Jones waived Glover’s charges to General Sessions Court, where he’s facing them as an adult.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor Taylor Wise initiated the waiver process last fall.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe stated previously that he believes the shooting was a gang-related incident between rival groups: the Bloods and Folk Nation.

After announcing in April that Glover will face the charges as an adult, Pascoe noted, “Today is a wakeup call for our state. Every society gets the criminal it deserves. And in South Carolina, we have 14-year-olds shooting at each other, children going to gang meetings instead of school and repeat offenders out on bond.”

If convicted, Glover faces up to 30 years in prison, without parole, on each attempted murder count.

The shooting took place on Aug. 18, 2021, around 4 p.m. on the back of the school’s campus, located at 601 Bruin Parkway in Orangeburg.

Glover has been held at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice since the incident.

From the outset of the case, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has pushed to have the suspect charged as an adult.

Following the shooting, O-W added security measures including a revised bell schedule to ensure students at Orangeburg County School District’s largest high school would be able to leave their last period class directly to available school bus transportation, metal detectors, clear backpacks, thorough bag checks and private security officers to work together with the school resource officer.