A PART OF HISTORY: 100-year-old fire pumper awaits future

Firefighters underwent training to learn how to operate the pumper.

On Aug. 19, 1920, what was then the fire department gave a tryout of the pumper at the city’s swimming pool.

The T&D reported that firefighters “pumped water from the pool” and the water “was thrown two or three hundred feet in the air.”

Less than a week later, she had her official installation and got to work

In September 1920, during an event where a civic organization presented the city with a U.S. flag, as part of the fanfare, the pumper made a run through the city and held a public demonstration.

“Several streams of water will be thrown at the Orangeburg Hotel and other buildings,” The T&D stated in anticipation of the event that took place on the city’s square.

For three decades, she served the city, until she was taken out of commission around 1950.

Periodically, the pumper made proud appearances in parades but developed an overheating issue.

One day, she got a call. No, it wasn’t to respond to a fire.

She heard from someone who’d never called before: Hollywood.