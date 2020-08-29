A PART OF HISTORY: 100-year-old fire pumper awaits future

She’s starred in a movie.
She’s been there for others in their greatest times of need.
When she was younger, she made newspaper headlines.
Eventually she retired and lives with roommates much younger, but they look out for her.
She’s the City of Orangeburg’s centenarian fire pumper.
On Aug. 25, 1920, the pumper, which then Fire Chief Herman Fisher called “a fire department in itself,” was officially installed at the city’s fire headquarters.
Inspector Jonathan Winningham, the fire Marshal at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, said, “In my opinion, it would mean a lot to see it restored. It is part of a history of not only a profession, but of the local community in tackling fires.”
In recent years, public safety officers have “attempted limited restoration, but parts for this type of vehicle are difficult to come by and are rather pricey,” Winningham said.
“Some of the parts that were purchased include new tires, new belts and a battery to see if the engine would turn over,” he added.
As for the plans for her future, Winningham said, “Those plans have not been formulated.”
She remains “retired” at public safety headquarters at 1320 Middleton St. with her newer younger modeled roommates towering over her.
According to The Times and Democrat archives, the $12,000 pumper was shipped by rail from Elmira, New York, the first week of June 1920.
Fisher told The T&D then it would “take several weeks to arrive in the city.”
He described the pumper as being able to handle as many as four streams at once, capable of producing water pressure of 300 pounds.
The American La France Company made the six-cylinder, 125-horsepower, 10-ton pumper.
She has wood-spoked wheels that turned at 40 miles per hour on the rigid, bumpy streets of 1920.
One person drove her, another manually sounded the Sterling-brand fire siren and up to four other firefighters hung on for the ride to the fire.
Her journey to Orangeburg was routed via the Seaboard Air Line and Orangeburg railway companies.
About a month after she was shipped from New York, the pumper arrived in the city on July 8, 1920.
“The unloading will commence this morning and will consume half a day,” The T&D reported.
She was placed in the Elliott Hook and Ladder Company’s quarters.
Firefighters underwent training to learn how to operate the pumper.
On Aug. 19, 1920, what was then the fire department gave a tryout of the pumper at the city’s swimming pool.
The T&D reported that firefighters “pumped water from the pool” and the water “was thrown two or three hundred feet in the air.”
Less than a week later, she had her official installation and got to work
In September 1920, during an event where a civic organization presented the city with a U.S. flag, as part of the fanfare, the pumper made a run through the city and held a public demonstration.
“Several streams of water will be thrown at the Orangeburg Hotel and other buildings,” The T&D stated in anticipation of the event that took place on the city’s square.
For three decades, she served the city, until she was taken out of commission around 1950.
Periodically, the pumper made proud appearances in parades but developed an overheating issue.
One day, she got a call. No, it wasn’t to respond to a fire.
She heard from someone who’d never called before: Hollywood.
In the 1991 film “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” she made a different type of debut than the one she had in 1920.
According to the S.C. Film Commission, the movie was set during the Great Depression and filmed in Orangeburg, St. Matthews and Myrtle Beach.
Once the filming of the movie ended, she returned to Public Safety headquarters.
She remains there. Maybe one day she’ll be a star again, even if it’s just a run through the city for a public demonstration for old time’s sake.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
