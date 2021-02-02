A mother’s wish: 20 years after her murder -- R.I.P. Margaret Prezzy Dixon

That same “dude” that I once had to put in check back in college was the same “dude” who murdered my mother and Mr. Edward Shaw Jr. Shaw was family as well. We all attended Rock Hill AME Church, in Vance.

Today marks 20 years since the day our mother was murdered and I simply wanted to pause to remember, reminisce, reflect and honor our mother, the late Margaret Prezzy Dixon and the late Edward Shaw Jr. Both were tragically murdered by a coward at our residence at 335 Curve Inn Road, in Holly Hill.

Our mother was murdered at 45 years young. Now my baby brother Eric is 45 years young. As all three of us turned 45, we dreaded it because of the reality that was the age of our mother when she was murdered -- so young and so much yet to do.

I must admit it was the power of prayer and having a closer walk with Jesus that allowed our families to continue in life. Our family, the Prezzy family and the Shaws, were forever changed on Feb. 3, 2001.

The one wish my mother wanted in life was to have a beautiful home for her kids and grandkids. Just this past Christmas, I came across a letter I wrote to her as a kid, telling her that when I got older, I was going to make her dream come true. Twenty years later, I want to make her dream come true even after her death.