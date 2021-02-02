A mother’s wish: 20 years after her murder -- R.I.P. Margaret Prezzy Dixon

Growing up in the Prezzytown community was always fun and exciting every day as a kid. It felt as if we had it all because we had a grandfather who provided for the entire family. We were taught early of how to work hard for what we wanted in life.
My grandfather and grandmother, the late Ruben Prezzy Jr. and Celestine Brown Prezzy, sacrificed so much and raised nine children. One of those kids was my mother, the late Margaret Prezzy Dixon.
Most of our family called our mom “Na.” She was known as the nice lady with the beautiful smile that worked on the subassembly line at American Yard Products (AYP) or Electrolux Home Products (now Husqvarna). We were so blessed to have had a mother like ours. She was an individual who did not ask for much and valued life for the small things. For more than 12 years, day after day, our mom would get up at the crack of dawn just to provide for my brothers and I.
As a single parent, our mother sacrificed her life and provided for “her boys” – Chuck, Gee and Eric. We all graduated from high school at Holly Hill-Roberts High School. Morris went into the military. My baby brother Eric and I attended South Carolina State University. One day while at college, I received a call from my brother Eric, and he shared that I needed to come home because this “dude” put his hands on our mom. I think I traveled from S.C. State to Prezzytown, Holly Hill in less than 10 minutes.
When I arrived at home, this “dude” was still there and I confronted him. I told him, "do not ever touch my mother, my mother doesn’t need you, you’re not an asset to our mother, and the best thing for you to do is to leave her alone."
At this time, I was a junior in college, and the next day my mother called me and said hurry up and get out of college. “I need you … I need your help son … in tears!” So my last year in college -- I never told my friends -- I took 22-24 credit hours both semesters just so I could graduate as soon as I could.
The next year came and it was graduation time. I will never forget that day -- it was May 10, 1997. I was late to my graduation because my mother wanted to wait for this “dude” because he was riding with us.
After graduation, I felt things were getting better. I landed a good job at Denmark Technical College thanks to prayers and from people like Clarissa G. and Elson Clark.
The year was 2001, things were going great. I felt like “the man” now because I was now providing resources to my mother. She had gotten closer with God, and everything was looking and feeling good. My brothers were now living in Atlanta, and they were well on their way.
Our mother prided herself on two things: her yard and her house. She was in the process of building an addition to our home. I was still living at home because I felt like I needed to stay and protect her.
The day was Feb. 3, 2001, I was still working at Denmark Tech. It was homecoming Saturday at the college. The last few years, my mother would go with me to the homecoming celebration. She would drive one of the cars in the parade for leadership. This particular year, I got up and my mother cooked breakfast, and that is when she shared that she wasn’t going. She had a meeting at Rock Hill AME Church and she had to get the altar dressed and prepared for the first Sunday communion as she was a part of the Pastor’s Aid Board.
Finally, after a long day of work and visiting family, I drove home to change clothes. As I approached, my street, Curve Inn Road, I was thanking God because I had recently worked hard to get our street paved, going door-to-door in our community asking families to get on board with the initiative.
As I approached my home, I noticed something was wrong. There were about 25 police cars with blue lights everywhere with family and friends crying and looking dismayed. In my mind, I am thinking, my aunt Bessie Summerson Prezzy, was sick again, as she had been sick earlier that week.
When I turned into my driveway, the cops would not let me drive forward, so I backed up and went to the top of the street and told my best friend Glenn Jamison something was wrong and I needed his truck. We drove back down Curve Inn Road. This time, I pulled up and drove past family and friends crying and looking sad. I told Glenn I was going to get out and run into our home. The police were in and out of our home and I did not see my mother anywhere.
I jumped out dressed in my suit and ran into our home. They said that is her son. He is running into the house, “Mace him, Mace him!” I was able to get a few feet inside our home but was stopped by the police. That is when Mr. Huck Martin said, “Let him go … Marki let us walk and talk.”
He walked me out of our home while I just kept asking him, “Where is my mother?”
“Marki, a terrible thing has happened here today," he said.
“I do not understand what you mean a terrible thing has happened," I said.
He told me if you would have taken two or three more steps you would have stepped on your mother. "Your mother was murdered," he said.
I dropped to the ground in disbelief and tears began to come. He said not only was your mother murdered but the gentleman who was installing the heating unit was also killed.
Knowing that I was living at home, I felt that I had failed my brothers. The most difficult call I ever had to make was to tell both brothers that this “dude” murdered our beloved mother.
Eric and cousin Maurice Williams had just gotten back to Atlanta. They were getting off the exit in Conyers, Georgia. Once I shared what happened, Maurice said he was getting back on the interstate and coming right back. When I looked up, they were pulling back up on Curve Inn Road, with flashers on arriving on the scene in about 2 hours. Morris, my oldest brother, who was out fishing, arrived around the same time.
That same “dude” that I once had to put in check back in college was the same “dude” who murdered my mother and Mr. Edward Shaw Jr. Shaw was family as well. We all attended Rock Hill AME Church, in Vance.
Today marks 20 years since the day our mother was murdered and I simply wanted to pause to remember, reminisce, reflect and honor our mother, the late Margaret Prezzy Dixon and the late Edward Shaw Jr. Both were tragically murdered by a coward at our residence at 335 Curve Inn Road, in Holly Hill.
Our mother was murdered at 45 years young. Now my baby brother Eric is 45 years young. As all three of us turned 45, we dreaded it because of the reality that was the age of our mother when she was murdered -- so young and so much yet to do.
I must admit it was the power of prayer and having a closer walk with Jesus that allowed our families to continue in life. Our family, the Prezzy family and the Shaws, were forever changed on Feb. 3, 2001.
The one wish my mother wanted in life was to have a beautiful home for her kids and grandkids. Just this past Christmas, I came across a letter I wrote to her as a kid, telling her that when I got older, I was going to make her dream come true. Twenty years later, I want to make her dream come true even after her death.
If anyone reading this knows of any programs for Extreme Home Makeover, please let me know. It is hard to visit this property with bullet holes in the walls. Her room is still the same way she left it. Our kids keep saying maybe someone will help us. “You will never know unless you ask," my kids said to me.
My kids have never been inside their grandmother’s house. I want them to have good memories of their grandmother. God said this was going to be our year for bigger and better. So, I figured I would start by soliciting support and partnerships. I need to make this right for our Mother, though she is in Heaven. It was her dream.
Where are the Tyler Perrys, Oprah Winfreys,and Shaquille O’Neals of the world? I welcome any support with making our mother’s DREAM come true!
Here is my contact information:
Marki Dixon
2513 Santa Clara Court
Conyers, Georgia 30013
Phone: (803)290-4420
Email: marki_dixon@yahoo.com