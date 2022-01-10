943 new COVID cases in region; no coronavirus deaths over 3-day period

An additional 943 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 35,290 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 862,681 and confirmed deaths is 12,779.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 742 new cases, 15,377 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 117 new cases, 2,168 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 84 new cases, 1,844 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.