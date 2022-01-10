 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

943 new COVID cases in region; no coronavirus deaths over 3-day period

  • 0

An additional 943 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 35,290 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 862,681 and confirmed deaths is 12,779.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 742 new cases, 15,377 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 117 new cases, 2,168 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 84 new cases, 1,844 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

People are also reading…

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies following Cordova shooting

Man dies following Cordova shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire guts shelters in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News