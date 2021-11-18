9 catalytic converters stolen from Orangeburg dealership

Orangeburg Count

Sheriff’s Office

Video surveillance shows two people stealing nine catalytic converters at an Orangeburg dealership on Tuesday morning, according to a report.

The thefts took place at Davis Toyota, located at 3237 St. Matthews Road, between midnight and 1 a.m.

Five vehicles were owned by the dealership, two were owned by another dealership and the remaining two were owned by individuals.

Catalytic converters were stolen from the following Toyota vehicles: a 2022 4Runner, a 2014 Sienna, a 2006 Sequoia, a 2021 Highlander, a 2014 Highlander, a 2021 RAV, a 2006 Highlander and two 2022 Tacomas.

Deputies recovered a saw blade at the scene and noted damage to a chain-link fence.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $9,000.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2020 Nissan Titan parked at a Millennium Drive business on Monday. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• A 9 mm Smith & Wesson Pro Series C handgun was stolen from an Opal Lane residence in Neeses on Wednesday.

The handgun is valued at $700.

• A 2011 Toyota Scion stolen out of North Charleston showed up at metal recycling business just outside of Holly Hill on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

An employee of the business reported that a woman attempted to sell the SUV. The employee told her the business wouldn’t accept the SUV.

The woman departed, leaving the SUV parked in front of the business.

Deputies ran a check of the SUV’s vehicle identification number and discovered it had been reported stolen.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone burglarized the Quick Store, located at 2110 Columbia Road, early Wednesday morning.

The burglar stole cigars, a safe and money from a cash register.

The owner discovered a hole in the side of the building, along with cinder blocks and a sledgehammer on the ground.

Also on the ground was one unopened box each of Game Leaf and Swisher Sweet cigars.

In a path near the store, officers found an unopened box of Backwoods cigars.

The value of the stolen items and cash is $900.

