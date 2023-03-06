An 82-year-old Maryland man has been identified as the driver of a recreational vehicle that crashed near Holly Hill. He later died.

James Gregory of Buffalo Road, Mount Airy, died due to internal injuries sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Monday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 95 near mile marker 93 on Feb. 25, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The 2018 RV traveled off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The RV was occupied by four people. All four were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Gregory died from his injuries a few days later.