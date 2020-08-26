82-year-old accused of census assault; warrant alleges woman shot over worker’s vehicle

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said local census takers have been given a list of households that have not yet completed their 2020 Census.

“Census takers work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and they will have identification and documentation on their vehicles” noting that they are official, Young said.

He said census takers will have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They also have “Official Business” notices on their vehicles.

He said census takers may also carry Census Bureau bags and equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

Census takers are “usually assigned to do this in areas near their neighborhoods so they’re familiar with the area.”

If a resident is concerned about a census taker being on their property, “by all means call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office instead of taking matters into your own hands or if you’re unsure,” Young said.

If a resident doesn’t wish to interact with the census taker, they can respond to the U.S. Census online, by phone or by mail.