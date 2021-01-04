80-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An 80-year-old Marshall Street woman was robbed at gunpoint in her home around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to an incident report.
The woman told officers that someone rang her doorbell and she asked who was there.
She thought the person replied with the name of a family member, so she unlocked the door. She saw a man pointing a gun at her face, the report states.
The man entered her home, followed by two others. The other men did not present any weapons.
The gunman told the woman to turn over her car key or he’d shoot her, the report states.
As she went to retrieve her car key, one of the other males said, “Hurry up and just get her purse.”
One of males grabbed the woman’s purse off of a chair and then the trio left, taking off in her vehicle.
The woman had personal identification cards in her purse, along with a bracelet, a pair of earrings, a gold watch, two diamond rings and $500 in cash.
The value of the stolen vehicle and jewelry is $5,000.
The woman described the men as Black males with a medium build, with each over 5-and-a-half feet tall. They were all wearing dark clothes.
The stolen vehicle is a 2003 light blue Toyota Camry bearing license plate number RFF 206. The back rear of the window has multiple stuffed animals behind it and a “Church of God” license plate cover. The paint on the vehicle is faded.
Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
In other reports:
• Someone shot an Orangeburg man in the arm on Jan. 2 around 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road, according to an incident report.
By the time officers learned about the shooting, the man was already at the Regional Medical Center undergoing treatment for his wound.
A nurse told officers that man didn’t know who dropped him off at the hospital.
The nurse also told officers that the man was being transported to Palmetto Health Richland for further treatment because he didn’t have a pulse in his right arm, the report states.
• An Orangeburg woman reported that a man pushed her down inside of a vehicle while stating, “I thought you were a prostitute” around 11:10 p.m. New Year’s Eve, according to a police incident report.
The incident took place in the Orangeburg Plaza parking lot on Columbia Road.
The woman told officers that she’d gone with an unknown man to his Baugh Street residence and then he brought her back to the parking lot, the report said.
She claims that while they were in the parking lot, the man pushed her down and she scratched the left side of his face while managing to get out of the vehicle.
An officer took the woman to the Regional Medical Center to have medical staff collect DNA from under her fingernails.
• A black trailer was stolen from Poosers Muffler at 1183 Boulevard Street. The trailer has a wooden floorboard and a swing gate.
The theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday.
The trailer is valued at $1,240. A fence was damaged during the theft.
• Someone stole the catalytic converters from two church buses belonging to New Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 1739 Boulevard Street.
A church member reported the theft on New Year’s Eve around noon.
The value of the catalytic converters is $800.
