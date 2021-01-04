80-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An 80-year-old Marshall Street woman was robbed at gunpoint in her home around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to an incident report.

The woman told officers that someone rang her doorbell and she asked who was there.

She thought the person replied with the name of a family member, so she unlocked the door. She saw a man pointing a gun at her face, the report states.

The man entered her home, followed by two others. The other men did not present any weapons.

The gunman told the woman to turn over her car key or he’d shoot her, the report states.

As she went to retrieve her car key, one of the other males said, “Hurry up and just get her purse.”

One of males grabbed the woman’s purse off of a chair and then the trio left, taking off in her vehicle.

The woman had personal identification cards in her purse, along with a bracelet, a pair of earrings, a gold watch, two diamond rings and $500 in cash.

The value of the stolen vehicle and jewelry is $5,000.