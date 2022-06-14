75-year-old ID’d as Orangeburg County crash victim

A 75-year-old Irmo woman has been identified as the person who died in a collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.

Georgette Buff, of Wychwood Road, died due to injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle on Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday at mile marker 147, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

Buff was the only occupant in her 2016 Jeep Patriot when it was struck in the rear by a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer, Jones said.

He noted the Jeep was stopped in the westbound lane with its lights off when the collision occurred.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t physically injured.

In Orangeburg County, 13 people have died in highway collisions this year. Nineteen people died during the same time period last year.

Three people have lost their lives in highway collisions in Calhoun County so far this year. During the same time period last year, five people were killed in crashes in the county.

One person has died in a highway crash in Bamberg County this year. One person died during the same period last year.

There have been 437 highway deaths statewide so far this year, compared to 509 people who died on South Carolina’s highways during the same period last year.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.