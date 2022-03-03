74-year-old motorcyclist injured near Santee

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 74-year-old Virginia motorcyclist was injured after running off Interstate 95 near Santee and striking a parked State Transport Police vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The motorcyclist was riding south on Interstate 95 when he drove off the shoulder and collided with vehicle at about 2:30 p.m., witnesses said. The sheriff’s office reports that the State Transport Police vehicle was legally parked on the shoulder of the road.

Witnesses provided care until the Santee Fire Department and Orangeburg County EMS arrived on the scene, according to the report.

The Virginia man was airlifted to Trident Hospital in Summerville.

The S.C. Highway Patrol requested the sheriff’s office handle the collision because a state vehicle was involved.

The state vehicle’s damage was estimated at $5,000.

In other reports:

• Someone stole items from six trucks parked at a Five Chop Road location on Tuesday night.

A total of five catalytic converters and four resonators were stolen from six trucks, according to an incident report.

An augur bit and augur tip were stolen from a truck bed.

The total value of the damage and theft is $8,350.

• An Orangeburg woman reported a roll of carpet was stolen from her McMichael Street residence Wednesday.

The carpet was valued at $1,400.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A U-Haul tow dolly was stolen last week from a John C. Calhoun Drive business.

The 2020 silver and orange dolly was stolen sometime between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, according to the incident report.

The equipment was valued at $5,200.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman said someone stole her burgundy 2000 Chevy Impala from her Broughton Street residence over the last two weeks.

The car is valued at $2,500.

