70-year-old Orangeburg man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

A 70-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of inappropriately touching a child.

Raymond Earle Jefferson, of 1380 Myers Road, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on March 25, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A girl spent the night at a home that was familiar to her. Someone she knew in the home allegedly touched her inappropriately when she was there, the report said.

When the girl’s mother picked her up the next day, the girl claimed a man in the home touched her inappropriately.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence deferred setting Jefferson’s bond to a circuit judge, who may consider setting it at a later date.

Jefferson remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. He doesn’t have a criminal record.

If convicted, Jefferson must serve 25 years in prison, but may be sentenced to life.