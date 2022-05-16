6-year-old’s energy, love remembered; Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding shooter

Abraham Salley says Winston O’Conner Hunter was an energetic 6-year-old.

“He had energy for days,” Salley said.

“He was outgoing, fun, loving, bossy, just an overall great person. Great child. Full of life,” Salley said. Hunter was “just enjoyable. Just pleasant to be around. Very respectful, kind, sweetheart person.”

The family lost Hunter after a drive-by shooter fired into their McClain Street home at 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Hunter, along with his parents and older brother, had just gotten home moments earlier from a family event, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Hunter’s father heard multiple gunshots and told everyone to get down.

He noticed his 6-year-old son was injured on the couch, so he picked him up and took him to a bedroom.

The boy’s mother called 911, telling a dispatcher someone shot her son.

A 911 dispatcher guided the boy’s father in performing CPR until first responders arrived.

The North police chief was first to arrive, followed by deputies and the North Fire Department. Orangeburg County EMS arrived and pronounced Hunter deceased.

Deputies collected a number of shell casings from the roadway in front of the family’s home.

Hunter’s parents’ vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday that investigators are seeking a vehicle of interest in the case.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” Ravenell said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

Ravenell said cameras captured video of a vehicle entering Highway 321 in Woodford within moments of the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

Salley, who is one of Hunter’s relatives, said the family is receiving, “an outpouring of support from people of all different backgrounds, across party lines, across race, across county lines – we’ve experienced some of the most profound showing of love.

“People just continue to pour and pour and continue give strength in the calls, the text messages, Facebook – just everything that has been, it’s just been love.”

Brenda Hunter-Smith, the slain boy’s godmother, said, “We’re a very, very close family. We have a small circle and our life revolves around that small circle.”

She’ll remember her godson’s personality, his love for baseball and Beyblades. Beyblades are spinning top toys.

“If he could get you to challenge him with Beyblades, you’ve got a game,” she said.

“And cellphones,” she said.

“I didn’t own a cellphone when he was around. It was Winston’s cellphone,” she said with a laugh.

On Wednesday, a portion of McClain Street will be “renamed” in honor of the 6-year-old as “Winston Lane.”

His church family, community, family and friends are invited to tie balloons to the Bethlehem Baptist Church ballfield fence that runs parallel to McClain Street.

Hunter-Smith appreciates the support the family has received.

“I’m sorry it had to happen like this, but the outpouring of love and support of the community – near and far – it does my heart good. To know that we have backing, you know, the community backing us, we’ve seen nothing but love.”

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Felix C. Anderson, said instead of holding a memorial event at a certain time, those who wish to say a prayer and express support for Hunter are encouraged to tie a balloon, with notes attached to it, if so desired, to the fence.

Anderson said Hunter was an active part of the church’s life.

In children’s church, when the teacher assigned different roles to them, “Winston was the little deacon,” Anderson said.

“They called him, ‘Deacon Winston,’” he added.

The teacher told Anderson, “Whatever you asked him to do, he was always enthusiastic about it.”

“He was growing up and being impactful, even at that young age,” Anderson said.

“He’ll hold a special place in this church and always a special place in our hearts,” he said.

“This is something that’s an open wound. And the one thing about an open wound, if you take care of it, it will heal. When it heals, it will leave a scar. The scar serves two purposes, it lets you know you’ve been healed, you’ve been through something, but it also lets you know that you’ve been healed from something. So we’re recognizing there’s going to be a scar on this community,” he said.

“God is the one that’s going to bring us through it.”



