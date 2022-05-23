6-year-old’s dream was ‘for everyone to be nice’; prayers, reward offered in death

Faith leaders, law enforcement officers and community members joined the family of slain 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter for a prayer vigil on Monday night.

“The thing that truly wakes us up is light,” said Hayward Jean of Speak Life Enterprises.

Jean said the meaning of the name “Winston” is “joy.”

“Winston, in his death, is not the wake-up call. Winston, in his life, is the wake-up call,” Jean said.

Jean, who is also the director of student services with the Orangeburg County School District, showed a copy of a brief assignment Hunter completed.

Hunter, who was a student at Dover Elementary in North, wrote, “My dream for the world is for everyone to be nice.”

Jean said, “I say, moving forward as a community, I say we do what Winston told us: Be the light and be nice.”

According to the sheriff’s office, someone fired a gun multiple times into Hunter’s home on Friday, May 13. Hunter was sitting on the couch when a bullet killed him.

Those hosting the vigil included the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Speak Life and the Black Law Enforcement Alliance. The prayer vigil was moved to the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex because of the weather.

Several of Hunter’s teammates from the North Baseball Little League team were at the vigil, wearing his favorite color – blue – in his honor.

“This community is supportive of you,” said Marq Claxton of the BLEA.

“We are one. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” he added.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told the audience to keep calling Hunter’s name “because he was somebody.”

Ravenell said investigators would like to speak with Joshua Devon Pettus, who has been called a person of interest in the case. Pettus has not been called a suspect in the child’s death.

Ravenell called Hunter’s death “senseless,” vowing to arrest the “cowards” who killed him.

He called for parents to know the whereabouts of their children.

“Winston’s parents knew where he was. He was at his own house. Any safer place can you be?” Ravenell said.

“If you can’t rest or be at peace in your own home, where can you?” he asked.

“We have to do something now in the community,” he said. “We’re calling the community to take action in Winston’s honor.”

Faith leaders prayed for Hunter’s family, law enforcement officers, Orangeburg County students and the greater Orangeburg community.

“It’s never an easy day when you have to work to find the murderer of any victim, much less a small child,” Chief Deputy Kenneth Kinsey said.

Chief of Staff Chandra Gibbs, joined by a line of deputies, presented a bouquet of flowers to the child’s parents and brother.

She told the family that although the flowers will fade, the memory of their beloved Winston O’Conner Hunter will always be remembered at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Just the day before, Hunter’s family gathered in Swansea at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for his funeral.

At his service, mourners described Hunter as a “little old man,” an “assistant coach” and “wise beyond his six years,” WIS-TV in Columbia reported.

The BLEA and a private donor are sponsoring a reward of $2,000 for anyone who can provide information that will lead investigators to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Hunter’s death. Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to provide tips.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

