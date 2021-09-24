6-year-old boy ‘licked’ after wandering away; ‘sweet, loving’ K-9 locates missing child in Orangeburg

So Lee, his trainee and Shelby relocated to the area.

Within a couple of minutes, “Shelby was walking in circles.”

“She’ll usually do that when she’s trying to get back on track or if something is near,” Lee said.

“Out of the corner of my eyes, I saw the kid laying up underneath some bushes,” he said.

After making sure the boy wasn’t harmed or in need of medical attention, Lee told the boy to come over and pet Shelby.

Not only did the boy enjoy meeting her, but she enjoyed meeting him – and said so by licking him.

“We gave him a stuffed toy dog and we told him that her name is Shelby,” Lee said.

“If it was just me, I wouldn’t have found the child,” he added.

Shelby was born in South Carolina and is about 3 years old.

The sheriff’s office trained her from when she was a puppy and also makes sure she conducts practice searches.

“She’s real good at locating missing children,” Lee said.

He noted a few months ago she helped another deputy locate a 10-year-old child.