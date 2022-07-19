$50,000 reward offered in Orangeburg letter carrier robbery

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward following the robbery of one of its letter carriers in Orangeburg.

The service is offering the reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Springdale Drive in Orangeburg on July 12.

The Postal Inspection Service released three pictures of the suspects.

The service asks that people not try to apprehend the suspects themselves.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the:

• U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3769895-ROBB

• Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office tip line via text by entering 274637 (CRIMES) in the phone number line from a text enabled cell phone and start your message with

“OCSOTIPS” followed by the tip information.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.