 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

5-year-old child sought; female’s body found on Thanksgiving

  • 0
Aspen Jeter

Jeter

 OCSO

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.

Investigators are searching for a 5-year-old child reported missing from an Orangeburg residence, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” Ravenell said in a release

“You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know,” he said.

Ravenell said that around noon on Thanksgiving Day, Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive to conduct a welfare check.

At that location, deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since Nov. 1.

Investigating deputies learned the deceased female has a child named Aspen Jeter who was not located in the home.

Anyone with any information on the child’s location or deceased person are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Eutawville

Body found in Eutawville

A person’s body was found on County Line Road in Eutawville Saturday. The body has not yet been identified.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Qatari stadiums in the desert are keeping cool during the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News