5-year-old child sought; female’s body found on Thanksgiving

Investigators are searching for a 5-year-old child reported missing from an Orangeburg residence, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” Ravenell said in a release

“You don't have to give your name, but just give us what you know,” he said.

Ravenell said that around noon on Thanksgiving Day, Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive to conduct a welfare check.

At that location, deputies found a deceased female who had not been heard from since Nov. 1.

Investigating deputies learned the deceased female has a child named Aspen Jeter who was not located in the home.

Anyone with any information on the child’s location or deceased person are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.