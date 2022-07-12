5 motel occupants injured in Orangeburg fire

Five occupants of a motel suffered injuries in a fire at the Crown Inn on Monday night.

The fire broke out at the motel, located at 2805 Old Edisto Drive, around 8:33 p.m.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:39 p.m., according to the fire report.

Among the injured was a 57-year-old man who sustained first-degree burns to his head, face, right arm and right hand.

Others who were injured with smoke inhalation include a 43-year-old man and women ages 32, 34, and 40.

All five were transported to the hospital for treatment.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the single-story wood-framed building.

Fire crews encountered a few explosions as the worked to get the blaze under control.

Two ODPS firefighters were treated for nausea.

The estimated value of property that was lost in the fire is $60,000. In addition, the destroyed contents are valued at $25,000. The motel was built in 1949.

A fire engine remained on the scene to provide lights when the arson investigator arrived, the report states.

At the request of ODPS firefighters, the following departments assisted at the scene: Bolentown, Canaan, Cordova, Jamison, Pine Hill, the Orangeburg County Fire District and Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services.

The fire remains under investigation by the ODPS Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the S.C. State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.