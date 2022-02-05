42 years after crash, mother seeks answers; reward offered for information in son’s death

At age 81, a bed-bound mother wants answers in the death of her 19-year-old son, Mike.

She finds relief for her chronic back pain using ice packs, but there seems to be no cure for the ache of losing her son.

“He was a good person, easy-going and never gave me any trouble whatsoever,” Frances Cooper said.

On Aug. 29, 1980, Cooper’s son, U.S. Airman Robert Michael “Mike” Salmon, was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.

To date, no one has been arrested or charged in the incident.

“I’ve been trying to find somebody for 42 years,” Cooper said.

“I don’t think this will be solved before I die, because no one cares,” she said, her voice choked with emotion.

Cooper is offering a $30,000 reward to the person who can provide a tip to law enforcement officers resulting in the arrest of the unknown driver.

The Delaware mother stipulates that the reward will only be given if the person responsible for her son’s death is alive and charged.

The collision occurred as Salmon was driving a 1970 orange Maverick westbound on I-26 between S.C. Highway 33 and U.S. Highway 301.

Witnesses said they saw a green car hit the Maverick around 5:30 p.m., causing it to overturn in the road several times.

After taking pieces of the wreckage to local car dealerships, law enforcement officers determined that a 1978 medium metallic green Chevrolet Impala struck Salmon’s Maverick.

Police used local media to ask for the public’s help in finding the driver of the Chevrolet.

No one came forth.

Cooper said her beloved son was on the way to visit his grandfather and uncle for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

His grandmother died earlier that year, she said.

“We have received some information in 1981, but are begging anyone to come forward with any truthful information about this hit-and-run car crash. We love and miss Mike so much,” Cooper said.

Cooper was 39 at the time.

Cooper also sought the help of a psychic, who told her that the driver of the Chevrolet would never be caught unless someone who knew the driver came forth.

Cooper took out an advertisement in The Times and Democrat in 1981 offering $5,000 to the person who could provide a tip that would lead to an arrest.

In January 1982, someone wrote Cooper a letter saying they had information about the unidentified driver. The informant didn’t want the reward.

The informant said her entire family heard a phone conversation over a scanner-type radio.

In the letter, the informant claimed she heard a female caller ask an operator to dial a 247 prefix number in the Norway or North area. An older man answered her call.

A hysterical female voice stated, “Honey, I didn't mean to do it.”

“Did you kill him?” the man said.

“I think so. There's some green paint on the back of the car.”

The man instructed the woman to get off the interstate, and drive through Orangeburg and Neeses to a particular farm that was named.

She was told to continue carrying a box to the farm and “throw it out as you're going around the curve,” the man said.

“I enjoyed being with you this weekend. Maybe we can do it again sometime,” the female caller said.

The information led to no arrest.

As the years tick away and the case has grown cold, Cooper is offering $30,000 for the arrest of the person suspected of driving the 1978 medium metallic green Chevrolet Impala that killed her son.

“Don’t worry about the money, you will get it. I am bed-bound but I will be more than happy and pain won’t matter. I want to meet you and give you the money,” Cooper said.

“I just want to see Mike get justice,” she added.

Anyone who has any information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

