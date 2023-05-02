A 31-year-old man died at the scene of a head-on crash near Holly Hill early Tuesday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. on Coach Road near Salisbury Road, a couple of miles east of Holly Hill.

The 31-year-old man was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang west on Coach Road. A 29-year-old man was traveling east in a 2016 Nissan Altima.

The vehicles collided head-on, Glover said.

The driver of the Altima was transported by medical helicopter to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles.

Orangeburg County EMS and local volunteer first responders assisted at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the driver who was killed.