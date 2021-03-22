309 gallons of fuel stolen from Santee marina

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole 309 gallons of unleaded, ethanol-free fuel from a gas pump at Lake Marion Resort and Marina on Ragtime Trail in Santee. The theft was reported on Sunday.
The fuel is valued at $1,236.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2000 Ford Excursion parked at Gibbes Ford, located at 2840 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. The theft was reported Friday.
The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the vehicle is $2,500.
• Someone stole a Luis Vuitton wallet, another wallet, an Apple Macbook Pro, a Macbook charger, cash, vehicle keys and residential keys from a Campus Drive home in Orangeburg around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
The value of the stolen items is $2,491.
• Someone stole a 2021 white Ford F-250 that was in the sale lot at Al Bilton Ford, located at 7621 Old State Road in Holly Hill. A salesman noticed the theft and reported it on Friday.
The truck is valued at $77,000.
• Someone stole a 13-inch 2020 Apple Macbook Pro that was in a delivery box on a Magenta Drive porch in North on Friday.
It is valued at $1,848.37.
• Another person has been accused of having jewelry that was stolen in December.
Byron Lamont Cook, 33, of 330 Beulah Street, Orangeburg, has been charged with:
• Criminal conspiracy to sell stolen property
• Receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more
• Receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less
• First-offense failure to stop for blue lights
• First-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI
• Possession of a stolen pistol
• Unlawful carrying of a pistol
• Possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony
Deputies took Cook into custody after he allegedly led them on a chase during a traffic stop on Friday night, according to his arrest warrants.
Warrants allege he was driving a black Honda Accord with a stolen license plate.
When the Honda came to a stop, Cook allegedly fled on foot with deputies running after him.
After they took him into custody, they searched the area and discovered a loaded handgun.
Dispatch confirmed the handgun had been reported stolen.
An Orangeburg County Magistrate set Cook’s bond on Monday morning at $55,147.50. Cook was released after posting bail.
If convicted, Cook faces a $2,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators are seeking 24-year-old Corey Calloway, of Orangeburg.
Warrants accuse Calloway of criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators arrested another suspect, 19-year-old Davonta Latrell Charley of 1735 B Street, Orangeburg, on Jan. 17.
Charley is facing charges of conspiracy to sell stolen property, receiving stolen goods valued greater than $10,000 and second-degree domestic violence.
Cook’s warrants alleged that he and his two co-defendants took two rings and a Rolex watch to a Broughton Street business and sold them for $145.
The jewelry is valued at $68,000 and was allegedly stolen from a Willington Lakes apartment on Dec. 16.
If anyone knows Calloway’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
