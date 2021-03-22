309 gallons of fuel stolen from Santee marina

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole 309 gallons of unleaded, ethanol-free fuel from a gas pump at Lake Marion Resort and Marina on Ragtime Trail in Santee. The theft was reported on Sunday.

The fuel is valued at $1,236.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2000 Ford Excursion parked at Gibbes Ford, located at 2840 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. The theft was reported Friday.

The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the vehicle is $2,500.

• Someone stole a Luis Vuitton wallet, another wallet, an Apple Macbook Pro, a Macbook charger, cash, vehicle keys and residential keys from a Campus Drive home in Orangeburg around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The value of the stolen items is $2,491.

• Someone stole a 2021 white Ford F-250 that was in the sale lot at Al Bilton Ford, located at 7621 Old State Road in Holly Hill. A salesman noticed the theft and reported it on Friday.

The truck is valued at $77,000.