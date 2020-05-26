3 slain, 5 others injured; gunfire erupts at Bowman block party (story and video)

She also told WIS-TV that she called Orangeburg County EMS three times and noted that it took over 30 minutes before medical help arrived.

A message left for the Orangeburg County EMS director has not yet been returned.

Kelvin Gadson, who had a relative die in the incident, said “My heart goes out to every family member that lost somebody.”

“And moving forward we need to help prevent these kinds of things,” he added.

Gadson complained that guns are marketed as pretty, but the ads don’t show the aftermath of using them.

“They don’t show you you could be doing 50 years behind bars. They don’t show you walking behind a casket because your best friend, your mama, your cousin, anybody innocent could be killed. They don’t show you that,” Gadson said.

Gadson said it took too long for EMS to arrive at the scene.

He said that Orangeburg County is the second-largest county in the Palmetto State, but can’t seem to come up with the funding to properly serve rural areas with EMS services.

He wants people in rural areas, especially black communities, to learn life-saving skills so they can provide aid until EMS crews arrive.