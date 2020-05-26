3 slain, 5 others injured; gunfire erupts at Bowman block party (story and video)

Three people are dead and five people are injured after gunfire erupted at a block party in Bowman early Tuesday, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
No one is in custody yet.
“I have no additional information available as SLED is just beginning our investigation. Crime scene experts from our regional office are currently working the case,” SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the three victims.
SLED is leading the investigation at the request of the Bowman Police Department, Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis said. He referred all questions to the state agency.
Crosby said the agency received a call around 2 a.m. regarding the deadly block party, which took place in a neighborhood just behind the 7000 block of Charleston Highway.
“I was sitting in my room watching TV and I heard a barrage of gunshots. It sounded like 40 or 50 shots at a time. Then I heard some other shots that sounded like it came from a different gun,” Bowman resident Dionne Summers told WIS-TV.
Summers said she went to her door to check on her son, who was across the street at a food truck.
She then called 911.
She also told WIS-TV that she called Orangeburg County EMS three times and noted that it took over 30 minutes before medical help arrived.
A message left for the Orangeburg County EMS director has not yet been returned.
Kelvin Gadson, who had a relative die in the incident, said “My heart goes out to every family member that lost somebody.”
“And moving forward we need to help prevent these kinds of things,” he added.
Gadson complained that guns are marketed as pretty, but the ads don’t show the aftermath of using them.
“They don’t show you you could be doing 50 years behind bars. They don’t show you walking behind a casket because your best friend, your mama, your cousin, anybody innocent could be killed. They don’t show you that,” Gadson said.
Gadson said it took too long for EMS to arrive at the scene.
He said that Orangeburg County is the second-largest county in the Palmetto State, but can’t seem to come up with the funding to properly serve rural areas with EMS services.
He wants people in rural areas, especially black communities, to learn life-saving skills so they can provide aid until EMS crews arrive.
“Good is going to come out of this in Jesus’ name, amen,” Gadson said.
Lifelong Bowman pharmacist Randy Boland, of Boland Pharmacy, said he was saddened by the event.
“With all this pandemic going on, I thought people were a little more friendly and loving,” he said.
“To be right here in town, it’s bad. It’s sad, it really is,” he added. “A lot of parents and grandparents are grieving.”
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
