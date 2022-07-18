3 shot at Orangeburg motel

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two men and a woman were shot at a motel early Sunday morning. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting took place just after 4 a.m. outside of one of the rooms at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive.

A man told officers that he was washing clothes in his room when he heard gunfire erupt outside.

He saw where a man and woman had been shot. The man drove them to the Regional Medical Center and then returned to the hotel.

Officers weren’t aware of the shooting until RMC staff notified them that someone brought two patients with gunshot injuries to the emergency room.

Officers found the third injured person when they arrived at the motel. He had two gunshot wounds to his back.

Officers were able to review the hotel’s surveillance video, which showed the shooting.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone opened fire on a Harvard Lane home in Santee on Sunday night.

A man and woman were in the home when they heard gunfire just after 9:30 p.m. Bullets struck the exterior of the home.

One of the occupants told deputies a man was pointing a handgun at the home just before shots were fired.

The people in the home weren’t physically injured.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a disabled 1999 green BMW that was parked at Star of Hope Apostolic Church, located at 2485 Russell Street, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Friday.

The owner of the BMW left it parked there on July 8. When she checked on it on Thursday, the car wasn’t there.

The BMW is valued at $5,000.

• A Vance man reported that his 9 mm Hi-Point pistol was missing from a dresser at a Nimbus Road home in Holly Hill.

The man said on Friday that he last saw his pistol there on Dec. 10, 2021.

The value of the gun is $200.