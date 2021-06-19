 Skip to main content
3 shot at Denmark house party; shooter sought

Three people were shot at a Denmark house party during the early morning hours on Saturday, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.

Grimes said the shooting occurred at a Baruch Street residence.

Medics flew one of the injured people to a hospital for treatment, he said. The two other injured people were treated at a local hospital.

Grimes said investigators are seeking clues about who may have opened fire.

If anyone has information about this incident, Grimes requests that they call the Denmark Police Department at 803-793-4639 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous, Grimes said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

