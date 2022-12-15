3 more charged in Cameron burglary

Three additional suspects accused of playing roles in a Cameron burglary have been taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Those suspects include: Catherine Kelly Mack, 29, of 7 Spires Court, St. Matthews; Jodi Michelle Smith, 26, of Stumphole Road, Elloree and Donovan Clark Thompson, 23, of Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews.

The charges stem from a Dec. 4 incident where four Honda CRF 125 dirt bikes and two Matrice 200 V2 drones with Sentera cameras were stolen from Cameron Cotton & Seed Company, located on Boyce Lawton Drive.

Investigators had already charged Craig Devin Gray, 32, of 7 Spires Court, St. Matthews, with second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more. His bond was set at $1 million.

Mack is Gray’s girlfriend and they live together, according to warrants.

Warrants charge her with two counts of accessory after the fact to felony E and one count each of accessory after the fact to felony D, obstructing justice, misprision of a felony and intimidation of a witness.

She allegedly didn’t report seeing the two stolen drones at the Spires Court property.

Warrants also allege she arranged to have the drones transported to another location to avoid prosecution.

She’s also accused of releasing investigation information to Gray via phone calls after he was jailed as to impede the investigation.

Warrants also claim that on Dec. 5, she allegedly said to a witness, “If Craig (Gray) goes to jail, I’ll shoot you in the face.”

A Calhoun County magistrate set Mack’s bond at $50,000.

Smith is facing charges of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of grand larceny valued over $10,000 each.

Warrants claim investigators discovered rubber tire marks inside of Smith’s van.

They also allege Smith planned the burglary with the co-defendants and she helped transport the stolen items from the business.

Smith’s bond is set at $500,000.

Thompson is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, second-degree burglary and three counts of grand larceny.

Warrants claim Thompson had been employed at the business and knew there was a storage area where employees weren’t allowed.

They allege Thompson knew the drones and dirt bikes were kept in the storage area and he told his co-defendants about it.

Investigators claim they saw Thompson’s shoe print there.

They also allege they have evidence of conversations between Thompson and co-defendants.

Thompson’s bond was set at $260,000.

CCSO Capt. Jimmy Orso said the two drones and their cameras have been recovered. Three of the dirt bikes remain missing.

One more arrest in the case is expected, he said.

If anyone has information that may help investigators recover the dirt bikes and drones, they are asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 1-803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.