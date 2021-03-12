3 injured in shooting at Denmark business; police seek public’s help in investigation

DENMARK – Three males were injured in a Friday afternoon shooting incident, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.

All three were airlifted from the scene and transported to Prisma Health in Columbia. Their conditions are not known.

The incident began around 1 p.m. at 793 Detailing, an auto detailing business located at 4925 Carolina Highway, Grimes said.

He said the shooting likely stemmed from a fight and multiple parties may have fired weapons at some point during the incident.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office were asked to assist in the investigation.

Local law enforcement officers secured the scene by crisscrossing yellow tape in the parking area of the business and by a black Ford Mustang parked there. Less than an hour after the shooting occurred, SLED agents were on the scene.

Numbered plastic yellow placards dotted the parking lot where agents marked areas possibly containing evidence related to the shooting.

Agents were also seen processing the Mustang for clues.

Grimes said no one is in custody.