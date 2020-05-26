3 dead, 5 injured in Bowman shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A block party turned deadly early Tuesday morning in Bowman when three people were shot dead and five were injured, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby.

Crosby said the Bowman Police Department called the agency to take the lead into the investigation.

The shooting occurred near the 7000 block of Charleston Highway.

“I have no additional information available as SLED is just beginning our investigation. Crime scene experts and agents from our regional office are currently working the case,” Crosby said.

SLED initially stated that eight people were injured but later corrected that to five people injured.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 23 Wow 5 Sad 17 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.