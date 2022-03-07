2nd man charged in fatal shooting in Orangeburg area

A Cordova man has been charged in the Feb. 22 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured in the Orangeburg area.

Hezekiah Nelson Williams, 20, of 189 Daniely Drive, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

He’s the second man to be charged in the shooting at 127 Woodridge Lane.

Last week, investigators charged 18-year-old Deamonta Saquandra Davis, of 113 Peace Lily Lane, St. Matthews. Davis is facing one count each of murder and attempted murder.

Both Davis and Williams remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting their bonds at a later date.

Deputies responded to 127 Woodridge Lane after a caller reported a shooting incident at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The front glass of a mobile home was shattered, an incident report states.

Once inside, deputies found the body of John B. Pinckney, who was listed as a resident of the home, slumped over the couch.

He had a semi-automatic handgun sitting at his right side, the report states. He also had blood on his chest and face.

Deputies found the injured 22-year-old man in the backyard with a gunshot wound to his groin area.

If convicted, Davis and Williams face up to life in prison.

