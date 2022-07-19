2nd Denmark shooting suspect in custody; Orangeburg man also facing murder charge

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man awaiting trial on a murder charge is in custody again following a June 15 shooting in Denmark.

TreQuan Tyreke Stokes was taken into custody Monday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division on four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

SLED announced last week that it was seeking Stokes in connection with the shooting.

Stokes was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

About two weeks ago, SLED announced the arrest of Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 21, of 356 Morgan St., Aiken. Sharpe is also facing four counts of attempted murder. He was taken into custody on July 6.

The shooting occurred on Plum Alley around 5:14 p.m.

Warrants allege Sharpe was armed at the side of a residence while Stokes knocked on the door.

When someone in the house opened the door, Sharpe and Stokes allegedly opened fire, striking the three men and nearly striking another.

The incident was recorded on video surveillance, warrants say.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

At the time of the shooting, Stokes was out on bond for one murder charge and three charges of attempted murder stemming from a Feb. 24, 2019 shooting in the parking lot of Cook Out, located at 725 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School senior Raquan Middleton, 17, died in the incident.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrested Stokes in the days following the shooting. He remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center until Circuit Judge Ed Dickson granted him bond on Dec. 17, 2021.

Daniel Wesley Ryant II, 18, of Orangeburg, is also facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the deadly Cook Out shooting.

Ryant is out on bond, according to online court records.