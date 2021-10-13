28-year-old charged in beating death of man, 79

An Orangeburg man is now facing a murder charge in the death of a 79-year-old man.

Quincy Alphonso Carr III, 28, of Benthomp Road, initially faced the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after deputies found a bloodied Edmund William Huff on the floor of the residence.

The assault took place on Sept. 24.

Huff has since died.

He would’ve turned 80 on Thursday.

Carr, who also has a Columbia address, appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant on Wednesday afternoon.

Carr has remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, without bond, since Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him the day of the assaults at the residence he shared with three other men.

Carr is also facing a third-degree assault-and-battery charge for allegedly assaulting another of his roommates at the same time.

That roommate claimed Carr punched him in the face for no reason.

Carr alleged that the roommate called him a “n - - - - “ and swung at him, the report states.

He denied Carr’s claim.