28-year-old charged in beating death of man, 79

An Orangeburg man is now facing a murder charge in the death of a 79-year-old man.
Quincy Alphonso Carr III, 28, of Benthomp Road, initially faced the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after deputies found a bloodied Edmund William Huff on the floor of the residence.
The assault took place on Sept. 24.
Huff has since died.
He would’ve turned 80 on Thursday.
Carr, who also has a Columbia address, appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant on Wednesday afternoon.
Carr has remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, without bond, since Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him the day of the assaults at the residence he shared with three other men.
Carr is also facing a third-degree assault-and-battery charge for allegedly assaulting another of his roommates at the same time.
That roommate claimed Carr punched him in the face for no reason.
Carr alleged that the roommate called him a “n - - - - “ and swung at him, the report states.
He denied Carr’s claim.
Deputies found Huff “laying on the floor with blood all over his face and the floor.”
Huff’s “eyes were purple and swollen shut along with his nose being bloody,” the report said.
The deputy also reported that it appeared there were teeth on the floor beside Huff and an unknown liquid appeared to have come from him.
Huff wasn’t able to answer any of the deputy’s questions.
A helicopter flew the injured man to a trauma hospital.
According to the incident report, Carr allegedly claimed that he was hitting the first man and Huff must have gotten on his back, so he began to hit him too.
A witness alleged Carr assaulted Huff then walked out of the room but returned moments later to “beat him more,” the report states.
If Carr is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
