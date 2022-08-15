 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
25-year-old charged with killing Orangeburg business owner

Shykiem Shingle

Shingle

An Orangeburg man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death an 80-year-old business owner.

Shykiem Demarcus Shingle, 25, 947 Sprinkle Ave., was arrested Friday for one count of murder of David Weldon Nivens Sr., according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, Shingle severely beat Nivens at his Five Chop Road home around 1 a.m. Aug. 2.

Shingle was also charged with first-degree burglary in the incident.

The warrant mentions that another individual participated in the crime, though no other arrest has been made in the case as of Monday afternoon.

The autopsy revealed that Nivens suffered blunt-force trauma to the upper body.

One of Nivens’ sons found him dead on the garage floor in his home at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the incident report.

Nivens’ obituary states that he was the owner of El Toro Bar and Grill in Orangeburg.

