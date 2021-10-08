23-year-old dies in crash; traffic death is 5th in Orangeburg County this week

A triple-vehicle collision claimed the life of a 23-year-old Orangeburg man early Friday morning, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.
Thomas Frank Jackson, of 1025 Waring St., died at the scene of multiple blunt-force trauma, Marshall said.
The collision occurred at 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 169 on Interstate 26, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Jackson driving a 2012 Kia Optima west when he attempted to pass a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, Tidwell said. The vehicles made contact.
The tractor-trailer traveled to the left, crossed the median and struck a tree.
A westbound 1997 Freightliner tractor-trailer then struck the Optima. Both vehicles traveled off the road to the right and into the grass, Tidwell said.
The drivers of the tractor-trailers were both wearing seatbelts. Jackson was not.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver of the Peterbilt to the Regional Medical Center for the treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner wasn’t injured.
Jackson is the fifth person to die on highways in Orangeburg County this week.
On Sunday morning, Morris Middleton, 72, of Lauderdale Road, Eutawville, died due a medical episode he experienced while he was driving a 2017 Hyundai sedan.
He struck a tree while driving on Lauderdale Road.
Then at 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a collision on I-26 west claimed two lives: Eric Goolsby, 33, of Lower Cherokee Road, Neeses, and 8-year-old Carson Dubosky-Wisher, of Willnet Drive, Orangeburg.
Goolsby and Dubosky-Wisher were passengers in a Honda Accord that struck the back of a 2016 GMC Yukon.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver of the Accord to RMC. The driver’s condition isn’t known.
On Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., Dover Elementary School teacher’s assistant Courtney Robinson died when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a Mercedes SUV on U.S. Highway 321 near Ada Road, south of Neeses.
Robinson died at the scene. Orangeburg County EMS transported her passenger to RMC for treatment.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety reports 855 people have died in highway collisions throughout the state this year. During the same period last year, there were 790 highway deaths.
There have been 38 deaths on Orangeburg County’s highways this year, compared to 21 during the same time period last year.
In Bamberg County, there have been two highway fatalities, but there were three during the same time last year.
In Calhoun County, five people have died in highway fatalities, but three died during the same time period last year.
