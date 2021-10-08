23-year-old dies in crash; traffic death is 5th in Orangeburg County this week

He struck a tree while driving on Lauderdale Road.

Then at 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a collision on I-26 west claimed two lives: Eric Goolsby, 33, of Lower Cherokee Road, Neeses, and 8-year-old Carson Dubosky-Wisher, of Willnet Drive, Orangeburg.

Goolsby and Dubosky-Wisher were passengers in a Honda Accord that struck the back of a 2016 GMC Yukon.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver of the Accord to RMC. The driver’s condition isn’t known.

On Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., Dover Elementary School teacher’s assistant Courtney Robinson died when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a Mercedes SUV on U.S. Highway 321 near Ada Road, south of Neeses.

Robinson died at the scene. Orangeburg County EMS transported her passenger to RMC for treatment.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reports 855 people have died in highway collisions throughout the state this year. During the same period last year, there were 790 highway deaths.

There have been 38 deaths on Orangeburg County’s highways this year, compared to 21 during the same time period last year.